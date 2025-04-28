Daring Arrest in Narela: Extortion Plot Foiled by Delhi Police

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police intercepted two men in Narela Industrial Area who were allegedly attempting to extort money. Among the duo was a man out on bail for an attempted murder charge.

The suspects, identified as Deepak alias Lala and Lekhraj alias Lekhu, were in possession of firearms as they made their way toward Bhorgarh in northwest Delhi. Their plans were thwarted by the vigilant police team patrolling the area.

The arrest unfolded near Ganda Nala at Shahpur Garhi, Narela. During interrogation, Lekhraj admitted to a criminal past that includes involvement in multiple offenses like attempted murder and robbery. Authorities have registered a case under the Arms Act, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)