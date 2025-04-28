Daring Arrest in Narela: Extortion Plot Foiled by Delhi Police
Two men were arrested in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area for attempting extortion. One is out on bail for attempted murder. The suspects, Deepak and Lekhraj, were intercepted by police with firearms. Lekhraj has a history of previous criminal activity, including attempted murder and robbery.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police intercepted two men in Narela Industrial Area who were allegedly attempting to extort money. Among the duo was a man out on bail for an attempted murder charge.
The suspects, identified as Deepak alias Lala and Lekhraj alias Lekhu, were in possession of firearms as they made their way toward Bhorgarh in northwest Delhi. Their plans were thwarted by the vigilant police team patrolling the area.
The arrest unfolded near Ganda Nala at Shahpur Garhi, Narela. During interrogation, Lekhraj admitted to a criminal past that includes involvement in multiple offenses like attempted murder and robbery. Authorities have registered a case under the Arms Act, and further investigations are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Gunmen Attack Excise Police in Pakistan
Sri Lankan Parliament Initiates Probe into Suspended Police Chief
Dramatic Police Encounter in Odisha: Criminal with Long Rap Sheet Apprehended
Five persons, including three children, missing after vehicle falls into canal in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district: Police.
Police Crack Down on Latur Prostitution Racket, Rescue Four Women