Left Menu

Daring Arrest in Narela: Extortion Plot Foiled by Delhi Police

Two men were arrested in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area for attempting extortion. One is out on bail for attempted murder. The suspects, Deepak and Lekhraj, were intercepted by police with firearms. Lekhraj has a history of previous criminal activity, including attempted murder and robbery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:00 IST
Daring Arrest in Narela: Extortion Plot Foiled by Delhi Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi Police intercepted two men in Narela Industrial Area who were allegedly attempting to extort money. Among the duo was a man out on bail for an attempted murder charge.

The suspects, identified as Deepak alias Lala and Lekhraj alias Lekhu, were in possession of firearms as they made their way toward Bhorgarh in northwest Delhi. Their plans were thwarted by the vigilant police team patrolling the area.

The arrest unfolded near Ganda Nala at Shahpur Garhi, Narela. During interrogation, Lekhraj admitted to a criminal past that includes involvement in multiple offenses like attempted murder and robbery. Authorities have registered a case under the Arms Act, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025