Pune Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Currency Racket

The Shivajinagar police in Pune have uncovered a fake currency racket following a major probe. Five suspects, including Manisha Swapnil Thanekar and Naresh Bhimpya Shetti, have been arrested. With Rs 28.66 lakh in counterfeit notes seized, police continue their investigation to identify other network members.

The Shivajinagar police in Pune have successfully cracked a counterfeit currency racket after an investigation that commenced on April 17, triggered by the discovery of 55 counterfeit Rs 200 notes in a bank's cash deposit machine.

So far, officials have confiscated fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 28.66 lakh and arrested five individuals. Among the arrested are Manisha Swapnil Thanekar, Bharti Tanaji Gawand, and Sachin Ramchandra Yamgar, who were apprehended a day after the registration of an FIR based on the bank manager's complaint.

A raid at Naresh Bhimpya Shetti's residence led to a significant seizure, including Rs 4 lakh in counterfeit Rs 200 notes, Rs 22.32 lakh in fake Rs 500 notes, printing equipment, and genuine currency of Rs 2.04 lakh. Efforts to trace and arrest additional suspects linked to the operation are ongoing.

