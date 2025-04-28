TECHEAGLE Takes Flight: Revolutionizing Drone Logistics with Sitics Partnership

TECHEAGLE has announced a significant partnership with Sitics Logistics to enhance India's logistics industry with a fleet of 100 delivery drones. This landmark deal, one of the largest in global drone logistics, aims to revolutionize e-commerce and intercity B2B deliveries nationwide.

The initial phase of deployment will see these advanced autonomous drones operating in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai-Pune, and Bengaluru, with plans to expand to over 10 cities soon. By integrating aerial and ground-based delivery systems, the partnership seeks to address traditional logistics inefficiencies while promoting environmental sustainability.

Vikram Singh Meena, Founder and CEO of TECHEAGLE, emphasized the importance of creating infrastructure that balances economic and environmental needs. TECHEAGLE has already proven its capabilities through strategic deployments with major Indian institutions, setting the stage for a more tech-enabled logistics ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)