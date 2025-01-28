Air Busan's Airbus A321 Erupts in Flames at Gimhae Airport

An Airbus A321 operated by Air Busan ignited on Tuesday while stationed at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea. The fire meant all 169 passengers and seven crew were hurriedly evacuated, but fortunately, only one sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital, according to fire authorities in Busan.

The blaze reportedly originated in the plane's tail, as indicated by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. This incident follows closely on the heels of a tragic air disaster that took place a month ago, when a Jeju Air flight crashed during an emergency landing at Muan Airport, resulting in 179 fatalities.

Air Busan is a budget airline that operates under Asiana Airlines, which merged with Korean Air in December. Representatives from Airbus have confirmed that they are in communication with Air Busan to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)