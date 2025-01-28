Left Menu

Air Busan's Airbus A321 Erupts in Flames at Gimhae Airport

An Airbus plane from Air Busan caught fire at Gimhae International Airport in South Korea, leading to the evacuation of all 169 passengers and seven crew members. One minor injury was reported. The incident comes a month after a deadly crash involving another South Korean airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:23 IST
Air Busan's Airbus A321 Erupts in Flames at Gimhae Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Airbus A321 operated by Air Busan ignited on Tuesday while stationed at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea. The fire meant all 169 passengers and seven crew were hurriedly evacuated, but fortunately, only one sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital, according to fire authorities in Busan.

The blaze reportedly originated in the plane's tail, as indicated by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. This incident follows closely on the heels of a tragic air disaster that took place a month ago, when a Jeju Air flight crashed during an emergency landing at Muan Airport, resulting in 179 fatalities.

Air Busan is a budget airline that operates under Asiana Airlines, which merged with Korean Air in December. Representatives from Airbus have confirmed that they are in communication with Air Busan to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025