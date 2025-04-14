Tragic Plane Crash in New York Kills Six, Including Accomplished Surgeons and Their Family

In a devastating accident, six individuals, including accomplished medical professionals, lost their lives Saturday when a twin-engine plane crashed in a field near Copake, New York, as reported by The New York Times.

The victims included the pilot, Michael Groff, a seasoned neurosurgeon, alongside his wife Joy Saini, a pelvic surgeon. Their daughter, Karenna Groff, a medical student and former soccer star, perished with her partner. Also onboard were Karenna's brother, Jared Groff, and his partner, both with promising futures as legal professionals.

The family was reportedly headed for a celebratory 25th birthday and Passover Seder. On-ground efforts continue amidst challenging weather, while the NTSB leads an in-depth probe into what caused the tragic event, their findings pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)