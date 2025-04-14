Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Renowned Medical Family in Upstate New York Plane Crash

A tragic plane crash in upstate New York claimed the lives of India-born Dr. Joy Saini, her family, and others. The victims were heading to the Catskills for a celebration. Investigations are underway, led by the NTSB, into the incident involving the Mitsubishi MU-2B-40 aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-04-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating plane crash over the weekend claimed the lives of a prominent India-born medical professional and her family, as they traveled to the Catskills Mountains in New York for a celebratory event.

Dr. Joy Saini, a respected urogynecologist, was on board with her husband Dr. Michael Groff, a neuroscientist, their daughter Karenna Groff, and son Jared Groff. All were killed when their twin-engine aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B-40, went down near Craryville.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting an investigation into the crash, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, as both Saini and Groff were highly regarded in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

