Tragedy Strikes Renowned Medical Family in Upstate New York Plane Crash

A devastating plane crash over the weekend claimed the lives of a prominent India-born medical professional and her family, as they traveled to the Catskills Mountains in New York for a celebratory event.

Dr. Joy Saini, a respected urogynecologist, was on board with her husband Dr. Michael Groff, a neuroscientist, their daughter Karenna Groff, and son Jared Groff. All were killed when their twin-engine aircraft, a Mitsubishi MU-2B-40, went down near Craryville.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting an investigation into the crash, gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, as both Saini and Groff were highly regarded in their respective fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)