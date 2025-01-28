Left Menu

US Consumer Confidence Slips Again in January

US consumer confidence dropped for the second month in January according to the Conference Board. The consumer confidence index decreased to 104.1 from December's 109.5. The decline follows increased confidence during the holiday shopping season and affects both current economic conditions and future outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:00 IST
US Consumer Confidence Slips Again in January
  • Country:
  • United States

US consumer confidence continued its downward trend in January, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to a report by The Conference Board released Tuesday.

The organization's consumer confidence index fell to 104.1, down from 109.5 in December. This figure compares to analyst expectations of 105.8, following an upward revision of December's numbers by 4.8 points, although it still reflected a fall from November.

The index, which evaluates Americans' views on current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months, showed waning confidence despite a boost during the pre-holiday shopping period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025