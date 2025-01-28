US Consumer Confidence Slips Again in January
US consumer confidence dropped for the second month in January according to the Conference Board. The consumer confidence index decreased to 104.1 from December's 109.5. The decline follows increased confidence during the holiday shopping season and affects both current economic conditions and future outlook.
US consumer confidence continued its downward trend in January, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to a report by The Conference Board released Tuesday.
The organization's consumer confidence index fell to 104.1, down from 109.5 in December. This figure compares to analyst expectations of 105.8, following an upward revision of December's numbers by 4.8 points, although it still reflected a fall from November.
The index, which evaluates Americans' views on current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months, showed waning confidence despite a boost during the pre-holiday shopping period.
