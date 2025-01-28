US Consumer Confidence Slips Again in January

US consumer confidence continued its downward trend in January, marking the second consecutive month of decline, according to a report by The Conference Board released Tuesday.

The organization's consumer confidence index fell to 104.1, down from 109.5 in December. This figure compares to analyst expectations of 105.8, following an upward revision of December's numbers by 4.8 points, although it still reflected a fall from November.

The index, which evaluates Americans' views on current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months, showed waning confidence despite a boost during the pre-holiday shopping period.

(With inputs from agencies.)