Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama lawmakers passed bills to display the Ten Commandments in schools, restrict LGBTQ+ discussions, and regulate religious displays. These moves align with a national conservative agenda, attract protests for potential First Amendment violations, and echo wider efforts to impose religious norms in public institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montgomery | Updated: 18-04-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 06:00 IST
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that has sparked both support and outrage, Alabama legislators approved a set of bills on Thursday aimed at embedding religious texts in public schools while curbing LGBTQ+ protections.

The Republican-led House passed the proposals, which require displaying the Ten Commandments, ban pride flags, and prohibit discussions on sexuality.

Amidst vocal debate, critics caution that these measures could infringe on the First Amendment, while supporters argue they uphold foundational American values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

