Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

In a move that has sparked both support and outrage, Alabama legislators approved a set of bills on Thursday aimed at embedding religious texts in public schools while curbing LGBTQ+ protections.

The Republican-led House passed the proposals, which require displaying the Ten Commandments, ban pride flags, and prohibit discussions on sexuality.

Amidst vocal debate, critics caution that these measures could infringe on the First Amendment, while supporters argue they uphold foundational American values.

(With inputs from agencies.)