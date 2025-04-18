Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

In a significant meeting, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen met Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. Senator Van Hollen documented the encounter on the social media platform X.

The senator expressed his primary objective was to meet Abrego Garcia during his El Salvador visit. He stated, 'I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance.'

Van Hollen also contacted Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer, conveying a message of love from her husband. He promised a comprehensive update upon returning, highlighting his commitment to resolving the issue.

