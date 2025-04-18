Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen recently met Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an individual wrongly deported to El Salvador under former President Donald Trump's administration. The senator shared his encounter with Abrego on social media and expressed his intention to update Abrego's wife, Jennifer, and provide a full briefing upon returning to the U.S.
In a significant meeting, Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen met Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man mistakenly deported to El Salvador by the Trump administration. Senator Van Hollen documented the encounter on the social media platform X.
The senator expressed his primary objective was to meet Abrego Garcia during his El Salvador visit. He stated, 'I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance.'
Van Hollen also contacted Abrego Garcia's wife, Jennifer, conveying a message of love from her husband. He promised a comprehensive update upon returning, highlighting his commitment to resolving the issue.
