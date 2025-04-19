Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact to Thwart Terrorism

In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have jointly pledged not to permit their territories to be used for terrorist activities against one another. This agreement was formalized during a daylong visit to Kabul by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.

Dar engaged in high-level talks with Afghanistan's Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. These discussions, focused on counterterrorism and regional stability, mark a crucial step in rebuilding ties strained by militancy and refugee expulsions.

The meeting comes amid heightened efforts by Pakistan to regulate Afghan refugees and address security concerns linked to Afghanistan-based armed groups, further emphasizing the critical need for cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)