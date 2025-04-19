Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact to Thwart Terrorism
Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed not to allow their territories to be used for terrorist activities against each other. This decision came during a visit by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to Kabul, aimed at mending strained ties due to increasing militancy and Afghan refugee issues.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have jointly pledged not to permit their territories to be used for terrorist activities against one another. This agreement was formalized during a daylong visit to Kabul by Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar.
Dar engaged in high-level talks with Afghanistan's Acting Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund and Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. These discussions, focused on counterterrorism and regional stability, mark a crucial step in rebuilding ties strained by militancy and refugee expulsions.
The meeting comes amid heightened efforts by Pakistan to regulate Afghan refugees and address security concerns linked to Afghanistan-based armed groups, further emphasizing the critical need for cooperation and mutual trust between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)