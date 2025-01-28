EIB and Rabobank Launch €300M Sustainable Financing Initiative for SMEs

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Rabobank are amplifying their efforts to support environmentally conscious businesses with a new financing initiative. The partnership will provide €300 million to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) focused on sustainable development. Over the past nine years, the collaboration has successfully delivered over €1.8 billion in sustainable financing to more than 1,000 SMEs, reflecting their shared commitment to driving environmental and social impact.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of both the EIB and Rabobank's strategies, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change and promote greener economies. The Rabo Impactlening instrument, a flagship initiative under this partnership, offers favorable lending conditions to environmentally conscious businesses. Since its inception in 2015, this initiative has helped SMEs access affordable financing to advance sustainability goals.

Growing Demand for Green Financing

Carlo van Kemenade, NL Retail Director at Rabobank, highlighted the increasing demand for sustainable financing, stating:

“We are noticing a considerable increase in demand for sustainable financing. Successful companies not only aim for financial returns but are also increasingly conscious of their environmental and social impact. These businesses are key drivers in the transition towards a more sustainable economy. Rabobank is proud to support their ambitions and continue our successful partnership with the EIB.”

Driving Green Transition with SMEs

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot emphasized the importance of SMEs in achieving climate objectives:

“Achieving our climate goals requires a concerted effort, and the sustainability of SMEs plays a crucial role. Our partnership with Rabobank, now on its ninth impact loan for sustainable businesses, demonstrates that green initiatives are not only vital for the planet but also economically viable.”

About the Rabo Impactlening Instrument

The new €300 million Rabo Impactlening finance contract provides sector sustainability leaders with access to reduced interest rates, up to 0.65% lower than standard rates. Eligible companies must meet the following criteria:

Employ up to 3,000 employees.

Ensure total project investments do not exceed €25 million.

Loan principal is capped at €7.5 million.

To qualify, businesses must hold recognized sustainability or social labels, aligning with stringent environmental and social benchmarks. Rabobank retains the authority for final loan approvals.

A Decade of Sustainable Impact

This ninth EIB-supported financing initiative continues a decade-long tradition of fostering environmentally and socially conscious businesses. Beyond financial aid, the initiative underscores the importance of integrating sustainability into the broader economy.

The €300 million fund is expected to boost green innovation across industries, empowering businesses to transition to low-carbon operations while achieving significant economic benefits.

This partnership demonstrates that impactful, sustainable growth is achievable through collaborative efforts and strategic investments, marking a critical step toward building a more resilient and sustainable future.