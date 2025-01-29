Left Menu

Boom Supersonic's XB-1: Breaking the Sound Barrier in Style

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 became the first privately funded plane to surpass the sound barrier over the Mojave Desert. Reaching Mach 1.1, it marks a key step towards developing the Overture airliner. With 130 orders, Boom aims to build 66 aircraft annually at its new factory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking moment for aviation, Boom Supersonic's XB-1 aircraft successfully became the first privately funded airplane to break the sound barrier during a test flight over the Mojave Desert, northwest of Los Angeles.

Piloted by Boom Chief Test Pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg, the aircraft accelerated to Mach 1.1—or about 845 mph—surpassing the speed of sound with ease. Brandenburg noted the aircraft's exceptional performance, referring to the flight as the best supersonic experience the plane has delivered.

The successful flight marks a significant milestone in Boom Supersonic's ambitious plans to develop the Overture, a commercially viable supersonic airliner, which aims to transport 64-80 passengers across the Atlantic in just 3-1/2 hours. With substantial interest from airlines like American, United, and Japan Airlines, the company is set to produce these revolutionary aircraft at its recently established Overture Superfactory in Greensboro, North Carolina, with annual production goals set at 66 Overture planes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

