Left Menu

Indian Aviation: Leading the Way with the World's Youngest Fleet

Indian carriers are expected to operate the youngest fleet globally in five years, reducing emissions significantly. Industry leaders highlighted the rapid growth and sustainability efforts in Indian aviation, projecting the country’s aviation sector as a leader in low emissions and new generation aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:45 IST
Indian Aviation: Leading the Way with the World's Youngest Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian carriers are set to command the skies with the youngest aircraft fleet in the world within the next five years, considerably reducing their carbon footprint, industry leaders announced at the India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025.

Akasa Air's Co-Founder, Aditya Ghosh, noted that India, from being the third-largest emitter in the aviation market today, will soon emerge as a leader in operating the newest and least emissive fleet globally. This shift is attributed to significant aircraft acquisitions that promise a modern and efficient fleet within 2,000 days.

SpiceJet's Chairman, Ajay Singh, affirmed that India's aviation sector is poised for unprecedented growth, making it an exciting area of the economy while aligning with sustainable aviation goals. This sentiment was echoed by Aloke Singh from Air India Express, who emphasized advancements in fleet renewal and broader sustainability practices beyond just fuel efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025