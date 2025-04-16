Indian Aviation: Leading the Way with the World's Youngest Fleet

Indian carriers are set to command the skies with the youngest aircraft fleet in the world within the next five years, considerably reducing their carbon footprint, industry leaders announced at the India Travel & Tourism Sustainability Conclave 2025.

Akasa Air's Co-Founder, Aditya Ghosh, noted that India, from being the third-largest emitter in the aviation market today, will soon emerge as a leader in operating the newest and least emissive fleet globally. This shift is attributed to significant aircraft acquisitions that promise a modern and efficient fleet within 2,000 days.

SpiceJet's Chairman, Ajay Singh, affirmed that India's aviation sector is poised for unprecedented growth, making it an exciting area of the economy while aligning with sustainable aviation goals. This sentiment was echoed by Aloke Singh from Air India Express, who emphasized advancements in fleet renewal and broader sustainability practices beyond just fuel efficiency.

