Fueling the Future: The Push for Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

Ajay Singh, CMD of SpiceJet, has called for a robust collaboration between the government and industry to foster the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which could significantly cut carbon emissions.

Singh revealed that discussions are underway with the Prime Minister's Office to allocate land near airports for SAF refineries, aiding in transportation cost reduction. Talks with major oil marketing companies like IOC, BPCL, and HPCL are also in progress to include SAF production in their existing refineries.

The aviation industry is expected to enhance its SAF production from the current 0.5 million tonnes to a much larger figure by 2050. The International Air Transport Association is set to establish a SAF Registry to effectively account for and drive the use of this eco-friendly fuel.

(With inputs from agencies.)