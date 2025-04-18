Boeing in Turbulence: U.S.-China Trade Tariffs Impact Aviation Giant

Boeing is facing potential disruptions in its jet deliveries to China as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate over recent tariffs imposed by the United States. According to flight tracking data, a Boeing jet recently returned to Seattle, hinting that Chinese airlines may be halting deliveries in response to the tariffs.

This move comes after reports of a possible Chinese ban on Boeing imports and recent policies urging Chinese carriers to stop purchasing aircraft-related equipment from U.S. companies. The developments come as Boeing tries to secure its place in China, one of the world's largest aviation markets.

Industry insiders indicate that while there is no formal ban yet, the tariffs effectively block imports for now. This uncertainty could leave aircraft deliveries in a precarious state, with Boeing historically relying heavily on the Chinese market for a quarter of its deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)