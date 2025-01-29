Russian Drone Debris Strikes Near Kyiv's Metro

Debris from a destroyed Russian drone crash-landed near a metro station in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency services rushed to the site following Klitschko's announcement on the Telegram messaging app.

The city was under air raid alert for roughly 30 minutes, starting at 0355 GMT, as noted by Ukraine's air force data.

(With inputs from agencies.)