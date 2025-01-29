Left Menu

Russian Drone Debris Strikes Near Kyiv's Metro

Debris from a Russian drone crash-landed near a metro station in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district. Emergency services responded swiftly as the city briefly faced an air raid alert. Mayor Vitali Klitschko updated residents via Telegram, with the alert lasting about half an hour from 0355 GMT.

Debris from a destroyed Russian drone crash-landed near a metro station in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency services rushed to the site following Klitschko's announcement on the Telegram messaging app.

The city was under air raid alert for roughly 30 minutes, starting at 0355 GMT, as noted by Ukraine's air force data.

