Denta Water and Infra Solutions: A Splashy Stock Market Debut

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd made a striking entry in the stock market on Wednesday, with its shares listing at a premium of over 12% compared to the issue price of Rs 294.

The stock debuted at Rs 330 on the BSE, marking a 12.24% rise from the issue price, and later surged to Rs 346.45, a 17.84% increase. On the NSE, it listed at Rs 325, up 10.54%.

The company's valuation was pegged at Rs 925.02 crore following an IPO that achieved 221.52 times subscription. Funds raised will primarily address working capital needs. Founded in 2016, Denta has completed 32 water management projects, establishing itself as a significant player in water EPC services.

