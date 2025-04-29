Left Menu

Raje Calls Out Congress for Disrespecting Ambedkar's Legacy

BJP vice-president Vasundhara Raje accused Congress of exploiting Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy for political gains without respecting him. Raje emphasized Ambedkar's significance beyond the Dalit community and criticized Congress for ignoring his contributions. BJP continues to honor Ambedkar, highlighting their efforts under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:31 IST
Raje Calls Out Congress for Disrespecting Ambedkar's Legacy
Vasundhara Raje
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the Congress, BJP vice-president Vasundhara Raje condemned the party for neglecting the legacy of Dr. BR Ambedkar, using his name for votes without genuine respect. Raje's remarks came during a seminar held under the BJP's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan initiative in Indore.

Raje asserted that Ambedkar, revered as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was not just a leader for Dalits but a towering figure across communities. She highlighted the Congress's attempt to undermine Ambedkar during elections and their failure to recognize his greatness, contrasting it with the international acknowledgment of his contributions.

Highlighting BJP's commitment to preserving Ambedkar's legacy, Raje pointed to initiatives undertaken by PM Narendra Modi's government, including transforming the New Delhi residence where Ambedkar passed away into a national monument. Raje urged political aspirants to emulate Ambedkar's tenacity and hard work in their endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025