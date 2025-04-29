Raje Calls Out Congress for Disrespecting Ambedkar's Legacy

In a scathing critique of the Congress, BJP vice-president Vasundhara Raje condemned the party for neglecting the legacy of Dr. BR Ambedkar, using his name for votes without genuine respect. Raje's remarks came during a seminar held under the BJP's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan initiative in Indore.

Raje asserted that Ambedkar, revered as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was not just a leader for Dalits but a towering figure across communities. She highlighted the Congress's attempt to undermine Ambedkar during elections and their failure to recognize his greatness, contrasting it with the international acknowledgment of his contributions.

Highlighting BJP's commitment to preserving Ambedkar's legacy, Raje pointed to initiatives undertaken by PM Narendra Modi's government, including transforming the New Delhi residence where Ambedkar passed away into a national monument. Raje urged political aspirants to emulate Ambedkar's tenacity and hard work in their endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)