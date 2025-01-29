Left Menu

BHEL's Profit Surge: Shares Soar by 5%

BHEL's shares surged nearly 5% after it reported a more than two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter of 2024-25. The firm's profit rose to Rs 134.70 crore, compared to Rs 60.31 crore a year earlier, driven by higher revenues.

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) saw a substantial rise of nearly 5% on Wednesday following the announcement of a dramatic increase in the company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter of 2024-25.

The engineering firm's stock closed at Rs 196.50 on the BSE, reflecting a 4.74% gain, while on the NSE, the shares climbed 4.72% to finish at Rs 196.49.

The surge in profit, more than doubling to Rs 134.70 crore compared to Rs 60.31 crore during the same period the previous year, was largely attributed to increased revenues, reported as total income grew to Rs 7,385 crore from Rs 5,599.63 crore.

