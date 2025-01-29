BHEL's Profit Surge: Shares Soar by 5%

Shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) saw a substantial rise of nearly 5% on Wednesday following the announcement of a dramatic increase in the company's consolidated net profit for the December quarter of 2024-25.

The engineering firm's stock closed at Rs 196.50 on the BSE, reflecting a 4.74% gain, while on the NSE, the shares climbed 4.72% to finish at Rs 196.49.

The surge in profit, more than doubling to Rs 134.70 crore compared to Rs 60.31 crore during the same period the previous year, was largely attributed to increased revenues, reported as total income grew to Rs 7,385 crore from Rs 5,599.63 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)