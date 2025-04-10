Left Menu

The Art of Living Social Projects: Revolutionizing Water Conservation

The Art of Living Social Projects was celebrated as the Best Water NGO for Rainwater Harvesting at the Water Digest World Water Awards 2024-25. This recognition showcases their grassroots-driven initiatives to rejuvenate India's waterways, significantly restoring over 70 rivers and streams since 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Art of Living Social Projects has been honored with the Best Water NGO - Rainwater Harvesting award at the prestigious Water Digest World Water Awards 2024-25. The event, held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, is a testament to the initiative's dedication to transforming India's water landscape.

Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the organization has reinvigorated over 70 rivers and streams across eight states since 2013. The movement is a shining example of effective community mobilization, blending scientific methods, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment to combat water scarcity.

This grassroots revolution, supported by government schemes like MGNREGA and CSR partnerships, stands as a model of collaboration between communities and systems to drive change. It reflects a broader vision of holistic development, promoting youth leadership, water literacy, sustainable farming, and community well-being.

