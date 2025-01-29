Left Menu

India Revises Solar Energy Standards to Boost Quality and Safety

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has updated solar systems regulations under the 2025 order, replacing the 2017 guidelines. The new directive mandates compliance with Indian standards, aiming to enhance product reliability and support India's ambitious renewable goals, effective 180 days post-publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has released a significant update to the solar systems regulatory framework. The 2025 order, which replaces the 2017 guidelines, outlines revised standards for solar systems, devices, and components, focusing on improving quality and safety within the industry.

According to the ministry's statement, the order encompasses solar PV modules, inverters, and storage batteries intended for solar PV applications. The changes come after extensive consultations over 24 months with manufacturers, testing laboratories, and standardization bodies, such as the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). Feedback from World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries was also considered.

The revised order, published in the Gazette of India, underscores India's dedication to promoting renewable energy by enforcing stringent quality control measures. It aligns with the national commitment to efficient energy development, enhancing product reliability, and meeting India's ambitious renewable energy targets, including a net-zero emissions goal by 2070. Products for export are exempt from this order, which becomes effective 180 days from publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

