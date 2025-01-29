Left Menu

CamPure Launches Humorous Billboard Campaign with Eco-Friendly Twist

CamPure takes a fresh approach to outdoor advertising in India by using its iconic cone-shaped fresheners on billboards, featuring humorous messages. The campaign aligns with Republic Day celebrations, promoting the brand's eco-friendly identity and engaging urban audiences with creativity and topicality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:42 IST
Campure Aims To Connect With Urban Audiences With Creative Outdoor Campaign. Image Credit: ANI
In an innovative marketing move, CamPure, renowned for its eco-friendly air fresheners and mosquito repellents crafted from camphor, has embarked on a new advertising journey. Launching a creative billboard campaign, the brand cleverly uses its iconic cone-shaped fresheners to share witty and topical messages across key Indian cities.

Commemorating the spirit of the Republic Day parade, the campaign portrays CamPure's fresheners as "locked and loaded" fragrance "missiles," creating a playful and engaging narrative. This inventive advertising strategy not only amuses but also reinforces the brand's distinctive identity. "Our uniquely shaped freshener is perfect for imaginative storytelling," a CamPure spokesperson noted, highlighting the aim to connect with urban audiences through humor and innovation.

Strategically positioned at high-traffic areas and major consumer hubs, the campaign ensures significant visibility and interaction. By intertwining its eco-friendly products with culturally relevant themes, CamPure strives to enhance its bond with Indian consumers, continuing its legacy of promoting sustainability alongside modern living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

