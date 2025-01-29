Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh Mela: Stampede Amidst Record-Breaking Gathering

A pre-dawn stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj resulted in at least seven deaths and around 10 injuries. The incident happened on the most auspicious day, Mauni Amavasya, drawing 100 million attendees. Special arrangements were made to accommodate the massive crowd, including increased train services and medical personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:01 IST
Devotees head for the Holy Dip at Triven Sangam (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic turn of events, at least seven people lost their lives in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This incident, which also left around 10 others injured, occurred on the most auspicious day of Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday.

The day was marked by a significant celestial alignment, known in Hindu mythology as Triveni Yog, deemed sacred for bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The allure of spiritual purification attracted an estimated 100 million attendees, making it the largest gathering on a single day at the festival in history.

This massive congregation prompted authorities to double train services and deploy over 1,000 medical personnel. Alongside this, enhanced security and waste management measures were undertaken to manage the unprecedented crowd, ensuring safety and sanitation amidst the spiritual fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

