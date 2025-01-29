India's Union Budget 2025: A Pathway to Sustainable Urban Development

In anticipation of the Union Budget 2025, India places sustainability at the forefront of national planning, aiming to address urban pollution challenges. Policymakers are encouraged to promote eco-friendly construction materials, such as AAC blocks and ALC panels, by offering incentives like increased Floor Space Index (FSI) and phasing out less sustainable options like red bricks.

Given that Indian cities comprise a significant portion of the world's most polluted urban areas, integrating sustainable practices in the construction industry has become imperative. The sector contributes notably to pollution levels, necessitating a shift to green materials to reduce environmental impact. Methods to incentivize this transition include tax benefits, subsidies, and crafting stricter regulations to embed sustainability in urban development.

According to Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman of BigBloc Construction Ltd, further using AAC blocks through incentives like a higher FSI can drive sustainability efforts forward. Collaboration between government, construction, and real estate stakeholders is pivotal in creating nationwide strategies to enhance public awareness and elevate environmental priorities, positioning India as a leader in sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)