Left Menu

India's Union Budget 2025: A Pathway to Sustainable Urban Development

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2025, sustainability takes center stage. The government is urged to promote green building materials like AAC blocks and ALC panels with incentives such as higher FSI, phasing out red bricks, and establishing a sustainable construction roadmap to combat urban pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:14 IST
India's Union Budget 2025: A Pathway to Sustainable Urban Development
Union Budget 2025 Focuses on Sustainability and Green Growth - Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Construction. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of the Union Budget 2025, India places sustainability at the forefront of national planning, aiming to address urban pollution challenges. Policymakers are encouraged to promote eco-friendly construction materials, such as AAC blocks and ALC panels, by offering incentives like increased Floor Space Index (FSI) and phasing out less sustainable options like red bricks.

Given that Indian cities comprise a significant portion of the world's most polluted urban areas, integrating sustainable practices in the construction industry has become imperative. The sector contributes notably to pollution levels, necessitating a shift to green materials to reduce environmental impact. Methods to incentivize this transition include tax benefits, subsidies, and crafting stricter regulations to embed sustainability in urban development.

According to Mr. Narayan Saboo, Chairman of BigBloc Construction Ltd, further using AAC blocks through incentives like a higher FSI can drive sustainability efforts forward. Collaboration between government, construction, and real estate stakeholders is pivotal in creating nationwide strategies to enhance public awareness and elevate environmental priorities, positioning India as a leader in sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025