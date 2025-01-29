Ethanol Price Surge: Cabinet Boosts Ethanol Economy

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned an upward revision in the ex-mill price of ethanol, extracted from C heavy molasses, setting it at Rs 57.97 per litre for the 2024-25 financial cycle.

The pricing for ethanol produced from B heavy molasses and sugarcane juice stays consistent, at Rs 60.73 and Rs 65.61 per litre, respectively.

As part of a broader government strategy, the ethanol blending target in petrol has been accelerated to 20% by the 2025-26 period, a significant shift ahead of the original 2030 timeline.

