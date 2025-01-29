Left Menu

Ethanol Price Surge: Cabinet Boosts Ethanol Economy

The Union Cabinet approved an increase in the ex-mill price for ethanol derived from C heavy molasses to Rs 57.97 per litre for 2024-25. Prices for ethanol from B heavy molasses and sugarcane juice remain unchanged. The government aims for 20% ethanol blending by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 15:27 IST
Ethanol Price Surge: Cabinet Boosts Ethanol Economy
Methanol-Mixed Arrack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has sanctioned an upward revision in the ex-mill price of ethanol, extracted from C heavy molasses, setting it at Rs 57.97 per litre for the 2024-25 financial cycle.

The pricing for ethanol produced from B heavy molasses and sugarcane juice stays consistent, at Rs 60.73 and Rs 65.61 per litre, respectively.

As part of a broader government strategy, the ethanol blending target in petrol has been accelerated to 20% by the 2025-26 period, a significant shift ahead of the original 2030 timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025