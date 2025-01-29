Tragedy Strikes Again: Plane Crash in South Sudan

A tragic plane crash occurred in South Sudan's Unity State on Wednesday, claiming the lives of 18 out of the 21 passengers and crew members onboard, as reported by United Nations' Radio Miraya.

The doomed aircraft had taken off from an oilfield in the northern state before it plunged to the ground, according to the UN-run radio station. No further details have been provided, and Information Minister Michael Makuei has not yet responded to requests for comment.

South Sudan has seen several aviation disasters in recent years. In a 2018 incident, a small plane crashed en route from Juba to Yirol, killing 19 people. An earlier crash in 2015 involved a Russian-built cargo plane that went down shortly after taking off from Juba, resulting in dozens of fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)