Tragedy Strikes Again: Plane Crash in South Sudan

A plane with 21 people on board crashed in South Sudan's Unity State, leading to 18 fatalities. The aircraft had departed from an oilfield before crashing. The Information Minister did not comment, and air accidents in the country have been frequent, with major incidents reported in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic plane crash occurred in South Sudan's Unity State on Wednesday, claiming the lives of 18 out of the 21 passengers and crew members onboard, as reported by United Nations' Radio Miraya.

The doomed aircraft had taken off from an oilfield in the northern state before it plunged to the ground, according to the UN-run radio station. No further details have been provided, and Information Minister Michael Makuei has not yet responded to requests for comment.

South Sudan has seen several aviation disasters in recent years. In a 2018 incident, a small plane crashed en route from Juba to Yirol, killing 19 people. An earlier crash in 2015 involved a Russian-built cargo plane that went down shortly after taking off from Juba, resulting in dozens of fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

