Left Menu

Shooting Sport Returns to Olympic Core

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has secured the return of shooting sports to the central Olympic venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. After the previous events were hosted outside Paris, ISSF President Luciano Rossi pledged to ensure future events remain within host cities to enhance the Olympic experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:10 IST
Shooting Sport Returns to Olympic Core
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has successfully negotiated the return of shooting sports to the main venue of the Olympic Games, scheduled for Los Angeles in 2028. This follows a departure from tradition at the 2024 Games, where events were held 270km from Paris in Chateauroux.

Luciano Rossi, the current ISSF President, expressed disappointment at previous decisions that saw the sport moved away from the host city. He emphasized the importance of keeping shooting events within city limits for future Olympics, including the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.

Venues for the Los Angeles Games have been confirmed, with target shooting positioned at a temporary range in Long Beach and shotgun events at the LA Clays Shooting Sports Park. Rossi commended the collaboration with LA28 and the IOC, affirming that shooting will have a full program of 15 events in 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025