Shooting Sport Returns to Olympic Core

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has successfully negotiated the return of shooting sports to the main venue of the Olympic Games, scheduled for Los Angeles in 2028. This follows a departure from tradition at the 2024 Games, where events were held 270km from Paris in Chateauroux.

Luciano Rossi, the current ISSF President, expressed disappointment at previous decisions that saw the sport moved away from the host city. He emphasized the importance of keeping shooting events within city limits for future Olympics, including the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.

Venues for the Los Angeles Games have been confirmed, with target shooting positioned at a temporary range in Long Beach and shotgun events at the LA Clays Shooting Sports Park. Rossi commended the collaboration with LA28 and the IOC, affirming that shooting will have a full program of 15 events in 2028.

