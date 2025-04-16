Shooting Sport Returns to Olympic Core
The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has secured the return of shooting sports to the central Olympic venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. After the previous events were hosted outside Paris, ISSF President Luciano Rossi pledged to ensure future events remain within host cities to enhance the Olympic experience.
Luciano Rossi, the current ISSF President, expressed disappointment at previous decisions that saw the sport moved away from the host city. He emphasized the importance of keeping shooting events within city limits for future Olympics, including the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.
Venues for the Los Angeles Games have been confirmed, with target shooting positioned at a temporary range in Long Beach and shotgun events at the LA Clays Shooting Sports Park. Rossi commended the collaboration with LA28 and the IOC, affirming that shooting will have a full program of 15 events in 2028.
