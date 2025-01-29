Left Menu

Adani Power Achieves Significant Growth Amid Rising Demand

Adani Power reported a 22% increase in power sales and a 13% rise in revenues for the first three quarters of 2024-25. The growth is attributed to increased power demand and expanded operating capacity. Adani aims to reach 30+ GW capacity by 2030, strengthening its position in India's thermal power sector.

Adani Power announced a significant 22% spike in its consolidated power sales volume for the first three quarters of the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching 69.5 Billion Units (BU), up from 57.1 BU the previous year. This uptick is credited to rising power demand and expanded operating capacity, the company disclosed on Wednesday.

The Adani Group entity also reported a 13% increase in its consolidated revenues, amounting to Rs 41,951 crore, compared to Rs 37,173 crore during the same period in 2023-24, buoyed by increased sales volumes. For the December quarter, power sales climbed 8% to 23.3 BU from 21.5 BU, driven by improved demand and enhanced capacity.

Furthermore, Adani Power's consolidated revenue for the December quarter rose by 11% to Rs 14,833 crore, while Profit After Tax increased by 7% to Rs 2,940 crore. CEO SB Khyalia reaffirms the company's goal of achieving over 30 GW generation capacity by 2030, citing asset quality, operational excellence, and strategic initiatives as differentiators.

