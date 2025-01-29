Left Menu

Deepak Fertilisers: A Staggering Profit Surge in Q3!

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals reported a significant rise in net profit to Rs 253.09 crore for the December quarter, an over four-fold increase from last year. The company also saw a 39% rise in total income. Long-term debt increased due to capital projects while short-term improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:17 IST
Deepak Fertilisers: A Staggering Profit Surge in Q3!
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals announced a remarkable surge in net profit during the December quarter, rocketing to Rs 253.09 crore, which marks an over four-fold growth compared to the same period last year.

This impressive performance is largely attributed to robust sales and a 39% increase in total income, reaching Rs 2,591.58 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, as detailed in recent regulatory filings.

The company faced higher expenses of Rs 2,290.79 crore, but also noted an increase in long-term debt by Rs 192 crore due to capital expenditures on ongoing projects, while short-term debt improved via enhanced working capital efficiency. The company's shares saw a substantial rise, closing 15.91% higher on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025