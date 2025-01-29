Deepak Fertilisers: A Staggering Profit Surge in Q3!

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals announced a remarkable surge in net profit during the December quarter, rocketing to Rs 253.09 crore, which marks an over four-fold growth compared to the same period last year.

This impressive performance is largely attributed to robust sales and a 39% increase in total income, reaching Rs 2,591.58 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, as detailed in recent regulatory filings.

The company faced higher expenses of Rs 2,290.79 crore, but also noted an increase in long-term debt by Rs 192 crore due to capital expenditures on ongoing projects, while short-term debt improved via enhanced working capital efficiency. The company's shares saw a substantial rise, closing 15.91% higher on the BSE.

