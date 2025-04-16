Congress Protests Against ED Chargesheet in Herald Case

In Jharkhand, Congress workers took to the streets on Wednesday, staging a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office. The protest aimed to oppose the agency's chargesheet against senior Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, linked to the National Herald case.

The gathering was spearheaded by Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and state in-charge K Raju, who accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the ED to target political foes. The chargesheet, filed on April 9, also named Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

The Congress charged the BJP with undermining democracy, alleging that the resurgent focus on the Herald case stemmed from looming state elections, with the party aiming to silence opposition voices. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP dismissed the protest, arguing that Congress's actions were intended to foster chaos and pressure the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)