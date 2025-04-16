Left Menu

Congress Protests Against ED Chargesheet in Herald Case

Jharkhand Congress workers protested outside the ED's office against a chargesheet involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Led by state leaders, they accused the BJP government of using the ED to target the Gandhis before elections. The BJP criticized the Congress, suggesting the protests aimed to create political chaos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:46 IST
Congress Protests Against ED Chargesheet in Herald Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, Congress workers took to the streets on Wednesday, staging a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate's zonal office. The protest aimed to oppose the agency's chargesheet against senior Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, linked to the National Herald case.

The gathering was spearheaded by Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and state in-charge K Raju, who accused the BJP-led central government of misusing the ED to target political foes. The chargesheet, filed on April 9, also named Congress leaders Sam Pitroda and Suman Dubey as co-accused.

The Congress charged the BJP with undermining democracy, alleging that the resurgent focus on the Herald case stemmed from looming state elections, with the party aiming to silence opposition voices. Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP dismissed the protest, arguing that Congress's actions were intended to foster chaos and pressure the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

