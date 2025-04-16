Matthew Modine to Chronicle Director Michael Caton-Jones' Cinematic Journey

Matthew Modine, renowned for his role as Dr. Martin Brenner in the successful Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' is slated to produce a new documentary series exploring the life and career of Scottish filmmaker Michael Caton-Jones. According to Deadline, the series is titled 'Michael Caton-Jones: This Broxburn Boy's Life' and will chart the director's ascent from his beginnings in a small mining town near Edinburgh to becoming a significant Hollywood figure.

Produced in collaboration with Adam Rackoff, under their company Cinco Dedos Peliculas, Modine is working alongside Scottish production entities Two Rivers Media and Partickular Films. Although the release platform has not been confirmed, the series promises insights through interviews with Caton-Jones, as well as contributions from actors and filmmakers like David Puttnam, Tim Roth, Letitia Wright, Ron Perlman, Ewen Bremner, and David Hayman. The documentary will also showcase exclusive material from Caton-Jones' four-decade career in film.

Modine, who previously collaborated with Caton-Jones on 'Memphis Belle,' expressed excitement about bringing the director's works to contemporary audiences, underscoring his prowess as a filmmaker. Alan Clements of Two Rivers Media emphasized the inspiring narrative of Caton-Jones' journey from a working-class background to Hollywood success, enhanced by rare, exclusive footage. Joseph McLean of Partickular Films takes on the role of director and producer for this project, with Emmy winners Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly onboard to score the series. (ANI)

