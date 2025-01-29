Tragedy in the Skies: South Sudan Plane Crash Claims Lives

A tragic plane crash in South Sudan's Unity State claimed the lives of 20 people, primarily oil workers from Greater Pioneer Operating Company. The aircraft was en route from Unity oilfield airport to Juba when the accident occurred.

The Unity State's information minister, Gatwech Bipal, reported that the victims included two Chinese nationals and one Indian. The incident raises grave concerns about aviation safety in the region.

South Sudan has witnessed several deadly air crashes in recent years, pointing to potentially systemic issues in air transport safety. The sole survivor of the crash underscores the perilous conditions of air travel in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)