India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan

India has announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, citing Pakistan's continuous breaches and cross-border terrorism, particularly targeting Jammu and Kashmir. The decision comes on the heels of a devastating attack in Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost.

In a letter addressed to Pakistan's Secretary of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, India's Debashree Mukherjee highlighted the obligation to honor treaties in good faith. However, she noted Pakistan's refusal to engage in negotiations to update the decades-old treaty, as required by Article XII(3).

India's measures, announced on Wednesday, include the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches and the shutdown of the Attari land-transit post. In response, Pakistan has rejected India's suspension of the treaty, warning that any hindrance to the water flow would be viewed as an act of war.

