Tata Motors Reports Mixed Q3 Performance Amid Revenue Declines

Tata Motors posted a 22% decline in net profit for Q3 FY25, with consolidated revenue at Rs 1,13,575 crore. JLR reported record revenue while passenger and commercial vehicle revenues declined. The company anticipates growth in the SUV segment and improved CV demand in Q4 FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:42 IST
Tata Motors Reports Mixed Q3 Performance Amid Revenue Declines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tata Motors experienced a 22% decline in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY25, with figures dwindling to Rs 5,578 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 7,145 crore. The downturn was largely driven by slipping revenues from its passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Despite this, the company recorded a slight increase in total consolidated revenue, reaching Rs 1,13,575 crore, up from Rs 1,10,577 crore a year earlier. In contrast, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), Tata's British subsidiary, delivered record revenues of 7.5 billion pounds, marking its ninth consecutive profitable quarter.

Looking ahead, Tata Motors expects moderate growth in the passenger vehicle market, particularly in the SUV sector, while commercial vehicle demand is forecasted to rebound in the final quarter, bolstered by government infrastructure spending and end-use segment growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

