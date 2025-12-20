No Barrier for Khan's Sons to Visit Incarcerated Father

The Pakistani government has clarified that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons are free to meet him in prison, as long as they travel to the country. This announcement comes amid mounting speculations about unpublicized restrictions designed to stifle political dissent during these visits.

State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry assured reporters there is no embargo preventing Suleman and Kasim Khan from seeing their father at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The news follows the sons' statements to Sky News expressing fears over potential barriers and Khan's well-being while jailed.

Reports indicate Khan faces solitary confinement-like conditions. Concerns from family and international bodies, including a United Nations rapporteur, suggest his treatment may be inhumane. Khan has been detained since August 2023 amid ongoing legal proceedings following his displacement from office in April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)