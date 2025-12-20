No Barrier for Khan's Sons to Visit Incarcerated Father
The Pakistani government has stated there's no restriction on Imran Khan's sons meeting him in jail. Despite this, unannounced restrictions on such meetings have raised concerns over his treatment. The former prime minister has been in prison since August 2023, with claims of mistreatment surfacing.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistani government has clarified that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sons are free to meet him in prison, as long as they travel to the country. This announcement comes amid mounting speculations about unpublicized restrictions designed to stifle political dissent during these visits.
State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry assured reporters there is no embargo preventing Suleman and Kasim Khan from seeing their father at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The news follows the sons' statements to Sky News expressing fears over potential barriers and Khan's well-being while jailed.
Reports indicate Khan faces solitary confinement-like conditions. Concerns from family and international bodies, including a United Nations rapporteur, suggest his treatment may be inhumane. Khan has been detained since August 2023 amid ongoing legal proceedings following his displacement from office in April 2022.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Pakistan
- government
- prison
- sons
- meeting
- detention
- political
- safety
- restrictions
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Meetings with 'Enemies of India' Abroad
Venomous Betrayal: Sons Orchestrate Father's Murder for Insurance Payout
Tragic Surge: ICE Detention Deaths Hit Two-Decade High in 2025
Karnataka High Court Upholds Ranya Rao's Detention Amid Gold Smuggling Allegations
Discontent Grows Over Meeting Outcome on Immigration Demands in Arunachal Pradesh