Film Director Granted Anticipatory Bail Amid Molestation Allegations

A local court decided to grant anticipatory bail on Saturday to renowned film director P T Kunju Muhammad in a case involving alleged molestation within the film industry. The decision was made by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha R after thorough deliberation of arguments presented by both the public prosecutor and the defence counsel.

The allegations emerged earlier this month when Cantonment Police registered a case against Muhammad based on accusations made by a woman associated with the film industry. The incident reportedly took place at a hotel where Muhammad and others were selecting Malayalam films for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Although the defense argued that the allegations were baseless and suspiciously reported to the chief minister instead of the police, the public prosecutor emphasized their gravity and potential impact on the investigation. Following evaluation, the court granted anticipatory bail to the director with the conditions that he appear for interrogation within a week and cooperate fully. If arrested during this period, police are instructed to release him on bail. P T Kunju Muhammad is a noted filmmaker and a prior independent MLA in Kerala.

