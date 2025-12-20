Unveiling of India’s Prestigious Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy: A New Era in Cycling

The prestigious Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy for 2026, symbolizing India's rising influence in professional cycling, was unveiled on Saturday. The event took place at a distinguished ceremony in Jaipur, attended by Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, and Jitendra Dudi, Collector of Pune District – the host city – among other notable figures.

With the backing of the Maharashtra government, the inaugural Bajaj Pune Grand Tour aims to establish itself as India's foremost international cycling event. As the nation's first-ever UCI 2.2 classified road race, it attracts elite cyclists globally, positioning Pune and India prominently on the international cycling stage.

Designed by Pune's renowned Tambat Aali coppersmiths, the trophy captures the essence of eight heritage forts and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. Excitement is growing among sports enthusiasts and the community, with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasizing India's embrace of new sports and the ambition for hosting significant sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)