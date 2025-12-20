Left Menu

Unveiling of India’s Prestigious Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy: A New Era in Cycling

The 2026 Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy, unveiled in Jaipur, highlights India's role in professional cycling. The international event, organized by Pune's administration, features a UCI 2.2 classified race, symbolizing India's growing presence in professional cycling and showcasing Pune as a crucial global cycling destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:33 IST
Unveiling of India’s Prestigious Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy: A New Era in Cycling
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari at unveiling ceremony (Photo/BPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy for 2026, symbolizing India's rising influence in professional cycling, was unveiled on Saturday. The event took place at a distinguished ceremony in Jaipur, attended by Diya Kumari, Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister, and Jitendra Dudi, Collector of Pune District – the host city – among other notable figures.

With the backing of the Maharashtra government, the inaugural Bajaj Pune Grand Tour aims to establish itself as India's foremost international cycling event. As the nation's first-ever UCI 2.2 classified road race, it attracts elite cyclists globally, positioning Pune and India prominently on the international cycling stage.

Designed by Pune's renowned Tambat Aali coppersmiths, the trophy captures the essence of eight heritage forts and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. Excitement is growing among sports enthusiasts and the community, with Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari emphasizing India's embrace of new sports and the ambition for hosting significant sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025