KRBL Aims to Redefine Basmati Rice Packaging to Gain Market Share

KRBL Ltd has introduced a new packaging design for its 'India Gate' basmati rice, aiming to boost market share from 42% to 60% in 3-5 years. The updated packaging includes a QR code and information to aid consumer decisions. The company plans to counter regional brands to achieve this goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:05 IST
KRBL Ltd unveiled a new packaging design for its popular 'India Gate' basmati rice brand, marking the first change in 25 years. The company seeks to capture a 60% market share in the branded basmati rice sector within the next 3-5 years, up from its current 42% share.

Ayush Gupta, Business Head at KRBL, shared that the packaging now includes a modernized logo, detailed information on rice grain length, and usage guidelines. A QR code is also present to assist consumers in making informed purchases.

Currently, India Gate and Daawat dominate the national market with a shared 60% market presence. KRBL aims to outperform regional brands and transition consumers from loose to packaged rice, while also offering niche products like black and brown rice under its health category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

