KRBL Aims to Redefine Basmati Rice Packaging to Gain Market Share

KRBL Ltd unveiled a new packaging design for its popular 'India Gate' basmati rice brand, marking the first change in 25 years. The company seeks to capture a 60% market share in the branded basmati rice sector within the next 3-5 years, up from its current 42% share.

Ayush Gupta, Business Head at KRBL, shared that the packaging now includes a modernized logo, detailed information on rice grain length, and usage guidelines. A QR code is also present to assist consumers in making informed purchases.

Currently, India Gate and Daawat dominate the national market with a shared 60% market presence. KRBL aims to outperform regional brands and transition consumers from loose to packaged rice, while also offering niche products like black and brown rice under its health category.

