Jupiter Wagons Surges Ahead with Profitable Q3 and Strategic Expansion

Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) has reported an impressive 18.4% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 96.4 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This growth is attributed to higher revenue streams and better margins, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The company highlighted that its revenue from operations climbed 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,029.8 crore during Q3FY25, while the total income stood at Rs 1,044.7 crore, marking a 16% rise. Additionally, JWL's EBITDA surged 19.5% to Rs 148.7 crore, with the margin improving to 14.4% from last year's 13.9%.

Notably, for the nine months ending December 2024, the company's consolidated income rose by 16.1% to Rs 2,951.2 crore, and net profit increased by 22.7% to Rs 277.7 crore. The company's significant moves included expanding its stake in Jupiter Electric Mobility to 75% and acquiring Log9's assets for railway and electric truck batteries. Managing Director Vivek Lohia expressed optimism about continuous demand growth in line with anticipated railway infrastructure investments in the coming budget.

