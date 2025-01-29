Left Menu

Ryanair's Bold Plans: Expanding Beyond Heathrow

Ryanair’s CEO Michael O'Leary announced plans for significant investment in British airports, excluding Heathrow, as he doesn't anticipate its third runway soon. O'Leary suggests that the UK government should focus on other airports and reduce passenger taxes to stimulate economic growth.

Updated: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:54 IST
Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary expressed skepticism on Wednesday regarding the timely construction of Heathrow Airport's third runway. Despite Heathrow's strategic importance, O'Leary plans to allocate substantial resources towards other UK airports, with the deployment of 100 aircraft over the next eight years.

Known for avoiding Heathrow due to its high operational costs and slow turnaround times, O'Leary emphasized the need for the British government to prioritize the development of other airports. He called for a reduction in passenger taxes to enhance economic growth across the aviation sector.

His ambitious plans underscore Ryanair's commitment to fostering expansion and improving connectivity throughout the United Kingdom, all while strategically bypassing the challenges posed by Heathrow.

