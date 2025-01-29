Left Menu

IMFA Sees Profit Dip Amid Revenue Slide, Strategic Moves in Focus

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd reported a 20% decline in its quarterly profit to Rs 86.13 crore, affected by falling revenues. The company also signed a Power Purchase Agreement for renewable energy and is advancing plans for an ethanol project. Leadership changes were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:09 IST
IMFA Sees Profit Dip Amid Revenue Slide, Strategic Moves in Focus
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) announced a significant 20% drop in profit after tax for the December 2024 quarter, hitting Rs 86.13 crore. The decrease was primarily due to a reduction in revenues, which dipped to Rs 643.22 crore from Rs 685.27 crore a year earlier.

In a strategic move, IMFA signed a Power Purchase Agreement with JSW Green Energy for 70 MW of hybrid renewable energy, comprising 50 MW AC Solar and 100 MW Wind. Meanwhile, the company is finalizing major contracts for its ethanol project, with construction scheduled to commence soon and a target completion in 12 months.

Additionally, IMFA's board welcomed Bijayananda Mohapatra as Wholetime Director and COO, while Saunak Gupta is set to assume the role of CFO on March 8, 2025. Despite challenges in the commodity markets, IMFA managed to cushion the impact on its Q3 FY25 results through long-term contracts and cost reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025