Switzerland Aims to Ban International Adoptions Amid Concerns of Abuse

Switzerland plans to ban international adoptions to prevent abuse, citing an expert report. While the number of such adoptions has reduced, the government will consider exceptions, particularly for intrafamily adoptions. A proposal for public consultation is expected by the end of the next year.

Switzerland's government announced on Wednesday its plan to ban international adoptions due to concerns over potential abuses in the practice. This decision follows an independent expert group's findings that current adoption laws can't entirely prevent misuse.

With a proposal for public consultation anticipated by next year, Switzerland is addressing serious irregularities historically observed within international adoptions. The findings have prompted the government to consider a ban as a necessary protective measure for all involved, especially children.

The Swiss government noted a drastic decline in international adoptions, falling from hundreds in previous years to approximately 30 annually. During the legislative process, authorities will explore possible exceptions, notably for intrafamily adoptions involving step-parents or relatives.

