Spain's Economy Surges Past Eurozone Rivals Amid Tourism Boom

Spain's economy has defied expectations, expanding by 3.2% in 2024 and outpacing its eurozone neighbors, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute. This robust growth led the Spanish government to consider revising its forecast from 2.4%, buoyed by a surge in tourism, agricultural output, and exports.

Consumer spending, falling unemployment, and increased investment are anticipated to sustain economic momentum, as noted by brokerage Jefferies. Immigration has also played a pivotal role in closing skill gaps and reducing unemployment to a 16-year low, thereby supporting GDP growth.

Despite the positive indicators, challenges such as rising costs of living and a housing crisis are impacting living standards, cautioned Natalia Aguirre, head of strategy at Renta 4 brokerage. Additionally, Spain's economy could face hurdles if slower growth persists across Europe, potentially affecting exports in 2025.

