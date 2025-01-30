Left Menu

Boeing's Recovery Flight: CEO Ortberg's Production Promise

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg promises an increase in 737 MAX jet production despite past setbacks. While some industry analysts express optimism, others remain wary. Suppliers are cautious due to past failed production increases. Ortberg aims to rebuild trust and address both lingering production issues and management-employee relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:58 IST
Boeing's CEO Kelly Ortberg has assured stakeholders of ramping up production of the popular 737 MAX jets, despite Boeing's recent history of financial woes and leadership failures. Ortberg's statements during the earnings call have generated cautious optimism among industry analysts.

While Boeing has increased its jet output in the past month and the market has shown a desire for more, suppliers remain skeptical. Due to previous empty assurances, they're hesitant to invest in production capacity without confident prospects for profit.

The challenges for Ortberg are multifaceted, involving not only solving production hurdles but also navigating damaged management-employee relations. As Boeing looks to increase its production pace, trust rebuilding is key both internally and within its broader supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

