Left Menu

Chaos in the Skies: Jet and Helicopter Collide Over Potomac River

A jet with 60 passengers collided with an Army helicopter near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport. Search and rescue operations were launched in the Potomac River. No casualties reported yet. The incident is being monitored closely by new Trump administration officials amidst halted airport operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arlington | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:52 IST
Chaos in the Skies: Jet and Helicopter Collide Over Potomac River
Russian Mi-28 military helicopter Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

A dramatic midair collision occurred on Wednesday near Ronald Reagan National Airport when a jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter, prompting an extensive search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River.

Although the number of casualties remains unconfirmed, the crash has led to the suspension of all aviation activities at the airport as law enforcement helicopters and rescue boats mobilize in the search for survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into the incident, which took place in one of the world's most secure airspaces. The crash has also become a critical test for newly appointed agency leaders under the Trump administration, as public and political attention focuses sharply on their response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025