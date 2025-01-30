Chaos in the Skies: Jet and Helicopter Collide Over Potomac River

A dramatic midair collision occurred on Wednesday near Ronald Reagan National Airport when a jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter, prompting an extensive search-and-rescue operation in the Potomac River.

Although the number of casualties remains unconfirmed, the crash has led to the suspension of all aviation activities at the airport as law enforcement helicopters and rescue boats mobilize in the search for survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into the incident, which took place in one of the world's most secure airspaces. The crash has also become a critical test for newly appointed agency leaders under the Trump administration, as public and political attention focuses sharply on their response.

(With inputs from agencies.)