Training Tragedy: BlackHawk Helicopter Collides with Passenger Jet Near Washington

A U.S. Army BlackHawk helicopter and a passenger jet collided near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, according to U.S. officials.

The incident involved three soldiers onboard the military aircraft, whose status is currently unknown. However, no senior officials were reported to be on the helicopter.

The Army UH-60 helicopter, operating out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia, was conducting a training mission. Initial reports from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region suggest circumstances may evolve as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)