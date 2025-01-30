Left Menu

Saahitya 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Literature and Culture in Pune

Saahitya 2025, a five-day literary festival at Elpro International School, showcased literature and culture through sessions, performances, and workshops. Key collaborations and a grand book fair enriched the event, capturing the hearts of attendees and leaving a lasting impression as Pune's biggest literary festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:55 IST
Saahitya 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Literature and Culture in Pune
EIS organises literature festival SAAHITYA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Saahitya 2025 literary festival, held at Pune's Elpro International School, concluded on Republic Day, marking a profound celebration of cultural richness. Spanning five days, the event featured an array of sessions, performances, and workshops that engaged diverse audiences and celebrated creativity and intellect.

Strategized by Elpro International School, the festival saw collaborations with notable partners like Mojo Media & Entertainment and Crossword. A key attraction was the grand book fair, hosted from January 22nd to 26th, drawing book lovers to explore varied genres.

Highlights included author sessions with Ankur Warikoo, evocative performances by the Wadali Brothers, and cultural acts celebrating Marathi literature. Engaging quizzes and workshops added a competitive and educational edge, culminating in a celebration of art and literature in India's vibrant cultural tapestry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025