Saahitya 2025: A Vibrant Celebration of Literature and Culture in Pune

The Saahitya 2025 literary festival, held at Pune's Elpro International School, concluded on Republic Day, marking a profound celebration of cultural richness. Spanning five days, the event featured an array of sessions, performances, and workshops that engaged diverse audiences and celebrated creativity and intellect.

Strategized by Elpro International School, the festival saw collaborations with notable partners like Mojo Media & Entertainment and Crossword. A key attraction was the grand book fair, hosted from January 22nd to 26th, drawing book lovers to explore varied genres.

Highlights included author sessions with Ankur Warikoo, evocative performances by the Wadali Brothers, and cultural acts celebrating Marathi literature. Engaging quizzes and workshops added a competitive and educational edge, culminating in a celebration of art and literature in India's vibrant cultural tapestry.

