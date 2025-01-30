Railway Scare: Iron Angle Discovery on Panipat-Delhi Track

A massive 18-foot iron angle was uncovered on Panipat-Delhi rail lines, causing a significant alarm in Haryana's Panipat district on Wednesday. Railway officials received a prompt alert from the engine driver who noticed the obstruction near Gohana bridge during routine transit from Panipat to Ganaur.

Immediate action followed, as railway authorities registered a case under Section 150 of the Railways Act, addressing offenses related to malicious attempts to derail or damage a train. Investigations are underway to trace those responsible for this potentially disastrous act.

The presence of the iron angle raised serious concerns about railway safety and highlighted vulnerabilities in the region's transit infrastructure. Officials are evaluating surveillance and security measures to prevent such incidents and ensure passenger safety on critical rail routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)