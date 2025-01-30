Left Menu

Railway Scare: Iron Angle Discovery on Panipat-Delhi Track

An 18-foot iron angle was discovered on the Panipat-Delhi railway track in Haryana's Panipat district. A locomotive pilot spotted the obstruction near the Gohana bridge and alerted railway officials. Authorities have registered a case under the Railways Act for attempted train wrecking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:10 IST
Railway Scare: Iron Angle Discovery on Panipat-Delhi Track
  • Country:
  • India

A massive 18-foot iron angle was uncovered on Panipat-Delhi rail lines, causing a significant alarm in Haryana's Panipat district on Wednesday. Railway officials received a prompt alert from the engine driver who noticed the obstruction near Gohana bridge during routine transit from Panipat to Ganaur.

Immediate action followed, as railway authorities registered a case under Section 150 of the Railways Act, addressing offenses related to malicious attempts to derail or damage a train. Investigations are underway to trace those responsible for this potentially disastrous act.

The presence of the iron angle raised serious concerns about railway safety and highlighted vulnerabilities in the region's transit infrastructure. Officials are evaluating surveillance and security measures to prevent such incidents and ensure passenger safety on critical rail routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025