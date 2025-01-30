Catastrophic Collision: Jet and Helicopter Clash Over Potomac

A jetliner carrying 60 passengers collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport. The incident initiated a large-scale search-and-rescue mission over the nearby Potomac River, where the aircraft went down.

No official reports of casualties have been confirmed, but airport operations have been halted. The collision has ignited critical discussions regarding air traffic control. Weather conditions are hindering the work of the approximately 300 responders on the scene.

Former President Donald Trump criticized the incident on Truth Social, questioning the actions of both the helicopter crew and air traffic control on what he described as a clear night. Despite efforts, challenges in rescue operations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)