Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Debuts in Japan

Maruti Suzuki India's Jimny five-door model, locally manufactured in Gurugram, has debuted in Japan. This model is the second SUV to be exported to Japan in FY 2024-25, reinforcing their 'Make-in-India' commitment. Jimny, already a success in markets like Mexico and Australia, is expected to thrive in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 12:03 IST
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced the debut of the locally manufactured Jimny five-door model in Japan, marking a significant milestone for the company. The vehicle, produced at the Gurugram plant, was officially unveiled in Japan this Thursday.

This model is Maruti Suzuki's second SUV export to Japan in the fiscal year 2024-25, following the Fronx. According to Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, the Jimny 5-door's introduction highlights the company's manufacturing excellence at a global level.

The Jimny, a well-established off-roader with over half a century of heritage, has proven successful in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa. As it launches in Japan under the brand name Jimny Nomade, expectations for its reception are high.

