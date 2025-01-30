Made-in-India Jimny 5-Door Debuts in Japan
Maruti Suzuki India's Jimny five-door model, locally manufactured in Gurugram, has debuted in Japan. This model is the second SUV to be exported to Japan in FY 2024-25, reinforcing their 'Make-in-India' commitment. Jimny, already a success in markets like Mexico and Australia, is expected to thrive in Japan.
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India announced the debut of the locally manufactured Jimny five-door model in Japan, marking a significant milestone for the company. The vehicle, produced at the Gurugram plant, was officially unveiled in Japan this Thursday.
This model is Maruti Suzuki's second SUV export to Japan in the fiscal year 2024-25, following the Fronx. According to Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi, the Jimny 5-door's introduction highlights the company's manufacturing excellence at a global level.
The Jimny, a well-established off-roader with over half a century of heritage, has proven successful in markets like Mexico, Australia, and South Africa. As it launches in Japan under the brand name Jimny Nomade, expectations for its reception are high.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maruti Suzuki
- Jimny
- Japan
- export
- SUV
- automotive
- Gurugram
- Make-in-India
- Jimny Nomade
- global market
ALSO READ
Hypnotic Heist: Arrest of Iran Nationals in Gurugram
Driving Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Set to Accelerate India’s Automotive Future
Klüber Lubrication: Empowering India's Automotive Future
Bharat Mobility Expo: Pioneering Sustainable Automotive Innovations
India's Automotive Ascent: A Future Driven by Youth and Innovation